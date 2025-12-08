Public safety and faster delivery of justice will be among the top priorities of his ministry, the new justice minister pledged on Monday.

Constantinos Fitiris made the remarks during the handover ceremony, taking over from outgoing justice minister Marios Hartsiotis.

“I take over in a period filled with challenges,” Fitiris said.

“The state must always be ready, always there. The public’s growing concern with criminality demands immediate, bold and coordinated action in collaboration with all the involved ministries.”

Fitiris said he would shape policy over the next few days.

Safety for the public is a top priority. Emphasis would be placed on preventing and combating organised crime, violence, drugs and traffic offences.

On the justice system, Fitiris said it must be “fast, clean and reliable”.

Under his watch, he promised, the state would make use of technology – such as e-justice, the electronic filing of documents – to expedite court processes.

Reforming the justice system is not an option, but rather a duty, Fitiris added.

The third ‘pillar’ of policy is civil protection and the “resilience of the state”, he said.

“Safeguarding life and property is the state’s ultimate obligation. Using modern means, better coordination and implementing crisis-management protocols, tested at regular intervals, we aim to shield the country.”

Handing over the portfolio, Hartsiotis told his successor that the justice ministry’s work is both complex and sensitive.

He advised Fitiris to listen to well-intentioned criticism but also disregard malicious critique.

“Our goal is to carry out the government’s task, as set out through the social contract entered into between the people and [President] Nikos Christodoulides in 2023.”

The outgoing minister went on to take stock of the ministry’s work under his watch. Hartsiotis had served almost two years, having been appointed in January 2024.

He spoke of measures taken to deal with overpopulation at the central prisons. Also, a bill has been tabled which would criminalise the use of mobile phones by inmates.

During his time, Hartsiotis said, 72 additional prison wardens had been hired. As for the police, over the past two years it has gained 420 personnel.

The outgoing minister said the drug squad scored many “successes” during the last two years. Authorities seized 617kg of cannabis in 2024, and another 805kg so far this year. In addition, it confiscated 52kg of cocaine in 2024, and another 50kg this year.

Under his watch, Hartsiotis recalled, the ‘panic button’ was implemented – a tool used by victims of domestic violence.

The Elpis application, installed on smart phones, allows those at risk of domestic violence to alert authorities with a push of a button.

Around 180 people have registered the app. About ten to 15 incidents were recorded, where the police responded swiftly.