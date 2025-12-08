Driven by a strong sense of responsibility and profound social awareness, PwC Cyprus and the PwC Foundation rallied their team across Cyprus once again for the annual Volunteering Days 2025. As part of PwC’s enduring commitment to societal contribution, the initiative engaged nearly 350 PwC employees in direct interactions with vulnerable groups and local NGOs, offering them the chance to volunteer across 13 different activities.

This year’s Volunteering Days featured a wide range of actions, all aligned with the three pillars of the PwC Foundation: Education & Culture, Youth Entrepreneurship and “Offering our Hearts & Minds” — all united by the spirit of meaningful contribution.

The volunteering season kicked off with the Movember campaign, as PwC’s “Mo-Bros” grew and then shaved their moustaches on November 24, supporting Movember Cyprus’ awareness campaign for men’s physical and mental health. The message was clear: open dialogue and prevention save lives.

Over December 1-5, 2025, the PwC Foundation adopted these five days in the Karaiskakio Foundation’s Digital Christmas Advent Calendar, providing financial support to the Centre for Childhood Cancer.

Sweet flavors combined with social impact in the “Kourampiedes for Alkionides” initiative. Volunteers participating in this activity had the chance to make traditional Christmas treats in a festive, collaborative atmosphere. These delicacies will be sold at Christmas markets, with all proceeds supporting the Alkionides Foundation’s efforts.

Driven by empathy for others, volunteers from the PwC Foundation engaged in a variety of initiatives to support the Evangelismos Special School, the Christos Stelios Ioannou Foundation, and Eleousa tou Kykkou. At Evangelismos, they rolled up their sleeves to renovate the courtyard and school facilities — painting the walls and other areas, wrapping gifts and constructions to be sold at their Christmas bazaar, and building a new area for the chickens that the school host.

Additionally, volunteers joined inclusive workshops at the Christos Stelios Ioannou Foundation, including glass art, candle-making, gardening and Christmas crafts, offering support and fostering inclusion for people with disabilities. At Eleousa tou Kykkou, volunteers co-created handmade crafts with adults with intellectual disabilities, which will be sold at the association’s Christmas bazaar — boosting both the Centre’s funding and the social integration of its members.

As part of the collaboration with Junior Achievement Cyprus and the “Our Community” programme, a PwC Foundation volunteer visited the Apostolos Loukas Special School to offer young students an interactive introduction to how a community functions.

A musical initiative at the Melathron Agapis, run by the Philoptochos Society of Agioi Omologites, brought joy and smiles as PwC volunteers sang Christmas carols with the residents.

To mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the PwC Foundation joined forces with the organisation “Ena Emeis” to assess the accessibility of public spaces, promoting more inclusive urban design.

At the same time, a blood donation was organised in PwC premises in Nicosia and Limassol, offering the most valuable gift: the gift of life. Many volunteers participated, continuing a tradition of 15 years of such actions within the organisation.

This year’s actions also included visits to dog shelters in Nicosia and Limassol, where the volunteers who chose these specific activities contributed to the socialisation of the animals to increase their chances of adoption. Similarly, at the Farm House in Aradippou, volunteers took care of the animals, planted trees and contributed to the construction of temporary shelters.

The 2025 Volunteering Days also included two different initiatives for a good cause. Move & Groove, where PwC people through dance and positive energy participated in a joyful Zumba party to support those in need; and the Gift Bag Bazaar for a Good Cause, where various corporate gifts were sold with the aim of donating the proceeds to the ELPIDA Foundation for Children with Cancer.

Lastly, the Cyprus Red Cross was, once again, among the organisations supported by the PwC Foundation with a dedicated activity, with volunteers preparing “Christmas Love Packages”.

With each initiative, large or small, PwC Cyprus and the PwC Foundation consistently reinforce their conviction that corporate responsibility starts with engaging with the community – and that when people come together, they create meaningful impact.

