The Real Estate Agents Registration Council said on Monday that its president has personally received threats from criminal elements to withdraw a complaint filed against a real estate agent alleged to have been promoting the sale of Greek Cypriot properties in the north.

The council further claimed that during this phone conversation – which it recorded – a member of the mob warned president Marinos Kynegirou not to run in the upcoming elections.

The president of the Real Estate Agents Registration Council is elected by licensed real estate agents. The next elections are scheduled for December 20. Kynegirou, the current president, was planning to run for re-election.

The council’s task is to register real estate agents and issue the relevant certificates or licenses in accordance with the law.

In a letter circulated to members on Monday, and made public, the council said the threats against its president were first made in June, and again a few days ago. The matter has been reported to Larnaca CID, and both the police chief and the interior minister are aware of the complaint.

According to the council, the threats were delivered by a gangland member, evidently acting on behalf of the real estate agent who has been accused of unethical and illicit dealings with developers in the north.

The organisation had filed a complaint against the real estate agent with CID in December 2024.

In its complaint, it alleged that the person in question had dealings with real estate agents in the north, to whom he gave a ‘commission’.

The council said it is up to the police to determine whether any criminal offence had been committed. It was not aware how the police investigations were proceeding.

However, it added, the case has two aspects – ethical and legal. On the ethical side, no legitimate professional in the field should engage in dealings with real estate agents in the north.

On the legal side, transacting with real estate agents in the north would violate anti-money laundering laws.

The council stressed that any licensed real estate agent in the Republic is “personally responsible for the actions of their employees, associates or any other persons acting in their name.

“They cannot shirk responsibility by claiming that such acts – either criminal or unethical – have been done by a third party acting on their behalf.”

In April this year, Kynegirou appeared at the House interior committee discussing his allegations against the specific real estate agent.

There, Kynegirou alleged that the person in question had dealings with agents in Trikomo and Kyrenia.

The name of the alleged Greek Cypriot real estate agent became known at the time – a Christos Nicolaou, who rubbished the claims.

Nicolaou countered that Kynegirou was conducting a smear campaign against him. He said Kynegirou was running the organisation with an iron fist.

“Mr Kynegirou wakes up in the morning and decides what to do to hurt certain real estate agents,” Nicolaou said at the time.

“This is Trump-like behaviour,” he added, referring to US President Donald Trump.