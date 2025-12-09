Construction has officially started on a new British High Commission in Nicosia, located on the site of the former central prisons compound, it announced on Tuesday.

The €40 million-plus project, the largest currently underway on the UK’s diplomatic estate, will include a new office building, a security facility and a residence for the British High Commissioner.

Ground was broken at the start of this month, with completion expected by November 2028.

The new compound has been designed to be eco-friendly and carbon-neutral, aligning with Cyprus’ climate goals. The main contractor is Atlas Pantou, a Cypriot-owned company, marking a significant British investment in the local economy.

Existing High Commission buildings will remain operational throughout the construction period, with temporary access points for visitors, ensuring that services continue without interruption.

“Any new construction represents change and a departure from the past. We see this as a massive upgrade, reflecting the value that the UK attaches to its strong partnership with the Republic of Cyprus,” British High Commissioner Michael Tatham said.