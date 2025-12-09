A new yellow weather warning is in effect from 5am on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday, as the barometric low Byron continues to affect the island, the meteorology department said on Tuesday.

According to the department, a combination of rain and isolated storms with strong winds and possible hail will continue to affect the island.

Rainfall will range from 35 to 55 millimetres per hour and total precipitation may locally exceed 55 millimetres within twenty-four hours.

Today, the weather will be mainly cloudy with occasional local rain and isolated thunderstorms. In a storm, hail may also fall.