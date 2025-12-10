A ten year sentence was handed to a 23-year-old for the possession of at least nine kilograms of cannabis before Limassol district court on Wednesday.

According to the police, the man was arrested when attempting to pick up a parcel containing 4.5 kilos of cannabis at a courier company on August 2.

He was arrested as part of a coordinated operation of the drug squad YKAN.

The day before his arrest, another parcel containing the same amount of cannabis was found at a different branch of the courier company, with the 23-year-old later admitting to having received a third parcel a few days earlier.