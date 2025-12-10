PizzaExpress restaurants in Limassol and Paphos welcome this year’s festive season with a special holiday menu and the warmest, most flavourful atmosphere in town. The Festive Menu is offered exclusively for dine-in, from December 9, 2025 until January 6, 2025, allowing guests to enjoy the full Christmas experience that PizzaExpress is known for.

Guests can indulge in the Festive Menu, which include a selection of favourite signature pizzas and classic PizzaExpress starters, new, creative flavours such as the Pumpkin & Coconut Soup, as well as vegan and fasting-friendly options to suit every preference.

PizzaExpress Limassol, following a complete renovation a few months ago, now welcomes guests to a modern, beautifully refreshed space featuring an open kitchen that highlights the artistry behind its pizza-making, along with a lively, warm and inviting atmosphere.

Additionally, every Friday and Saturday, the experience at PizzaExpress Limassol is elevated with live jazz music, creating a simple, cosy, and festive ambiance, the perfect recipe for unforgettable dining moments.

The refreshed spaces in both restaurants further enhance the overall experience, combining fresh, high-quality ingredients with the authentic tradition of Italian cuisine and the timeless quality of Pizza Express, which operates over 500 restaurants in the UK and more than 100 internationally.

This year, we celebrate with flavour… at PizzaExpress Limassol and Paphos!

Opening Hours : 12pm-11.30pm

: 12pm-11.30pm Website : https://pizzaexpress.com.cy/

: https://pizzaexpress.com.cy/ Tel: Limassol: +357 25 318709, +357 25 311849 / Paphos: +357 26 923034, +357 26 923035

About Columbia Hospitality

Columbia Hospitality is the hospitality division of Schoeller Holdings Ltd, a privately-owned investment group with global operations across marine and non-marine sectors. The division brings together Columbia Hotels & Resorts, Columbia Restaurants, and the Columbia Hotel Academy under one integrated brand, representing Schoeller Holdings’ long-standing commitment to excellence, innovation, and service quality. Through its diverse portfolio, Columbia Hospitality is redefining Cyprus’s hospitality landscape, combining international standards with authentic local character. Its mission is to deliver exceptional experiences across every facet of hospitality, from luxury accommodation and dining to education and talent development.

About Schoeller Holdings Ltd

Founded in 1978, Schoeller Holdings Ltd is a privately-owned investment company operating a wide range of marine-related activities, including ship owning, ship management, and liner services, as well as non-marine ventures in hospitality, real estate, and other industries. With a workforce of more than 14,000 employees worldwide, the Group has evolved into a dynamic, internationally respected organisation and remains the driving visionary force behind all its subsidiaries.