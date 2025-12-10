Cyprus’ property valuers association has recommended that investment funds, including the social insurance fund and other private schemes, participate in the construction of 500 new affordable housing units.

The association argued that this approach would provide the long-term stability the project requires.

In a statement, the association’s president, Polys Kourousides, said the financial structure “should rely on a model that does not place additional pressure on the state budget, particularly as delivery of the units will rest with the private sector”.

He described the initiative as a timely response to “one of the most pressing social issues of the period”, recalling that the association has consistently called for state-owned land to be used for affordable housing development.

Kourousides further stated that “the association remains available to support the government with technical and scientific input to help shape a modern, efficient and socially balanced framework for housing provision”.