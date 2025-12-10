CFA Society Cyprus on Wednesday announced that it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Diversity Charter Cyprus in Nicosia to formally commit to strengthening diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities across the island’s financial sector.

According to the CFA, the agreement lays the groundwork for a long-term collaboration designed to raise awareness, support professionals and help cultivate a more inclusive business environment.

The memorandum was co-signed by Demetris Hadjisofocli, CEO of the Centre of Social Innovation (CSI), Constantinos Kourouyiannis, president of the CFA Society Cyprus, and Stella Mourouzidou-Damtsa, board member and Chair of the Inclusion Committee of CFA Society Cyprus,

Alongside the signing, the two sides also discussed the priorities, challenges and opportunities that Cyprus faces in strengthening inclusion.

Kourouyiannis described the partnership as a strategic continuation of the CFA Society’s mission to “promote the highest levels of professionalism and integrity”, adding that diversity and inclusion are, in his view, essential for a resilient financial sector.

“With this memorandum, we commit to joint actions and educational initiatives that will contribute to raising awareness and empowering today’s and tomorrow’s professionals in the sector”, he said.

Mourouzidou-Damtsa, speaking about the broader vision behind the initiative, mentioned that the collaboration marks a meaningful step in the Society’s long-term commitment to helping build a more inclusive and fair financial ecosystem in Cyprus.

She explained that Diversity Charter Cyprus operates with the same values, noting that inclusion is not only a moral imperative but also “an important factor that leads to better decisions, stronger teams and sustainable development”.

By joining forces, she added, the aim is to promote practical tools for organisations and guide the next generation of professionals to lead with openness, respect and responsibility.

According to the announcement, the cooperation will revolve around joint awareness campaigns, educational programmes, research and the development of practical tools that can support organisations in implementing inclusive practices.

Both parties said they intend to design programmes with measurable outcomes that can positively influence corporate culture, leadership development and wider industry standards.

At the same time, the two organisations will explore further avenues of collaboration and ways to use their networks to achieve broader collective impact.

The CFA Society Cyprus stressed that the signing reflects a shared conviction, “the promotion of diversity and inclusion forms the basis of a more modern, competitive and fair society, and the financial sector” it said, “has a central role to play in that transition.”