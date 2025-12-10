

Festive melodies filled the parliament courtyard as children from Larnaca’s Ayios Spyridonas special school performed a selection of Christmas songs for MPs and staff.

House Speaker Annita Demetriou and others joined the children for a joyful sing-along.

Thanking the students and wishing everyone happy holidays, Demetriou said she would visit the school in the coming days to see firsthand the challenges highlighted by the children and their teachers during the event.