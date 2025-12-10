The grand opening weekend of Cyprus’ new music hot spot, ZAZZA Music Theatre, was held with great success last weekend. Officially opening its doors on December 5, 2025, ZAZZA featured Ilias Vrettos in a fresh, dynamic and highly entertaining programme, alongside Giannis Grosis, with Chrysa Bandeli completing the lineup.

The presence of hundreds of guests confirmed that ZAZZA was already on its way to becoming a new reference point in Cyprus’ nightlife. With modern aesthetics, top-quality sound equipment and a renewed approach to the live experience, ZAZZA Music Theatre will redefine night entertainment and is set to establish itself as the island’s ultimate destination for going out.

“Our premiere could not have gone better,” stated ZAZZA’s team. “The public’s response was truly moving and gives us tremendous momentum for what’s ahead. We are ready to continue, to show everyone what ZAZZA truly is, and to offer unique entertainment experiences to the people of Cyprus. Our festive December programme will be full of surprises and special events.”

So, stay tuned, December at ZAZZA has only just begun!