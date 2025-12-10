The participants of the cherished “Wings of Hope” trip returned to Cyprus filled with unforgettable memories of London’s magical Christmas atmosphere, having also contributed to one of Telethon’s most successful fundraising events.

This journey of love and solidarity to the British capital became a reality once more thanks to the support of Petrolina and its affiliated company, PPT Aviation Services, who provided the aircraft fuel. Held over November 28-December 1, 2025 the four-day trip offered participants enchanting experiences in one of the world’s most beautifully decorated holiday destinations.

The organisers of Telethon in Cyprus, the Cyprus Institute of Neurology & Genetics and the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Cyprus, expressed their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Petrolina and PPT Aviation Services for supporting the charitable institution since 2011, as well as for Petrolina’s longstanding contribution through numerous other initiatives.

Telethon has been held since 1994, raising funds for the improved care and enhanced quality of life for members of the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Cyprus. Among its many activities, Telethon finances scientific research programmes focused on neurological and genetic conditions.

Through its multifaceted Corporate Social Responsibility programme, Petrolina consistently supports initiatives and events that strengthen charities making a meaningful contribution to the improvement of public health and the quality of life of citizens.