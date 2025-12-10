This Christmas, AFIS Cyprus combines the magic of the holidays with tradition and environmental awareness in a unique activation that will get everyone talking! Over the weekend of December 13- 14, 2025, the heart of recycling will beat at the Nicosia Municipality Christmas Market, at the lower level of Eleftheria Square.

From 3-9pm, children and adults visiting the Christmas Market at Eleftheria Square will have the chance to test their luck with a specially designed “kazanti” by AFIS, inspired by the beloved traditional game, styled in the colors and messaging of recycling.

How do you participate?

The message is simple: “Bring your batteries, play the game, and win Christmas gifts!” Visitors can bring as many old, used batteries as they have collected at home and drop them into the special AFIS container. In return, they will have the opportunity to play the game and win wonderful children’s Christmas gifts, waiting for them on AFIS’s festive gift display.

The aim of this initiative is to remind everyone that battery recycling is an easy habit that can become a fun activity, bringing joy while also protecting the environment.

We look forward to seeing you at Eleftheria Square to celebrate, recycle and play!

A limit will be applied to the number of entries per person, to ensure everyone has the chance to participate.