XeniArtSpace, the landmark gallery envisioned and created by Xenia Kulbachevskaya has opened a new creative chapter at Trilogy Plaza in Limassol, inaugurating its new exhibition space with the launch of “Dreamscapes”. This further elevates the gallery’s capabilities, enabling it to present artistic narratives on a larger scale, with greater freedom and thematic breadth. At the same time, the new space lays the foundation for new collaborations with leading artists and creators, reflecting the steadfast commitment of XeniArtSpace to contemporary art.

In 2025, XeniArtSpace welcomed more than 5,000 art enthusiasts, while the Orbits exhibition alone attracted 1,500 visitors.

The “Dreamscapes” exhibition, which marks the new venue’s official inauguration, represents an important milestone for the Gallery. “Dreamscapes” explores the space where the real meets the dreamlike, and where landscape becomes a passage toward emotion and reflection. In a time when uncertainty shapes collective experience, artists turn to nature to express what cannot be easily articulated in words. They use landscape as a language of memory, sensitivity and hope. These dreamlike environments serve both as a refuge and as a mirror, revealing the deeper facets of human experience.

The new XeniArtSpace venue and Dreamscapes exhibition were inaugurated by First Lady Philippa Karsera-Christodoulides, on December 3, 2025, in the presence of distinguished guests from the fields of culture, the arts and business.

For Xenia Kulbachevskaya, Curator, Collector and Founder of XeniArtSpace, the opening of the new venue is, as she noted, a deeply personal landmark. With great emotion, she expressed her pride that within just one year of operation, the Gallery has welcomed thousands of visitors, both to discover its permanent collection and to explore the exhibitions it has hosted.

Her goal, she added, has always been and remains to promote contemporary art, bring the artistic community closer together, support Cypriot creators, and offer the public in Cyprus the opportunity to encounter works by some of the world’s most important artists, many of whom are being presented in the country for the first time.

Kulbachevskaya further stressed that the new space is a natural extension of this vision and reflects the Gallery’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the dialogue between local and international artists. The presence of a major work by Anselm Kiefer, one of the most prominent figures in contemporary art, alongside Cypriot and other internationally acclaimed visual artists, reinforces this convergence and highlights XeniArtSpace ambition to connect the contemporary Cypriot art scene with the broader global artistic landscape.

First Lady Karsera-Christodoulides, expressed her delight at once again being among artists from Cyprus and abroad, reaffirming at the same time the government’s unwavering policy of supporting art and culture. As she noted, the work carried out by Xenia and XeniArtSpace is truly commendable, as it provides Cypriot artists with the opportunity to exhibit their creations, advance their artistic paths, and engage with the public in an environment that genuinely nurtures creativity.

Referring to the inauguration of the new venue, she underlined that, together with the “Dreamscapes” exhibition, it represents yet another tangible example of XeniArtSpace significant efforts to unite the artistic community and to offer more opportunities for expression and presentation of artists’ work. First Lady Karsera-Christodoulides also warmly congratulated Kulbachevskaya and the Gallery’s team for their passion, consistency, and steadfast support of Cypriot creators, noting that their contribution is a valuable asset to Cyprus’s cultural life.

“Dreamscapes”: where the real meets the dreamlike

The Dreamscapes exhibition, which marks the opening of XeniArtSpace new visual arts venue, features a monumental painting by Kiefer, exhibited in Cyprus for the first time and accompanied by works by Olafur Eliasson, Pierre Knop, Andreas Eriksson, Billy Childish and other internationally acclaimed artists. Their works are presented alongside creations by 10 artists living and working in Cyprus, forming a meeting ground where diverse approaches to landscape, sensation, and memory engage in a subtle dialogue.

“Dreamscapes” is open to the public until April 4, 2026.

Dreamscapes