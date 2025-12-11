Total government employment in Cyprus registered a marginal increase in November 2025, reaching 55,367 persons, according to a report from the state statistical service (Cystat).

The report showed mixed trends across different government services and employee categories when compared to November 2024.

Cystat reported that the total number of government employees recorded a slight increase of 124 persons, representing a 0.2 per cent rise compared to the same month the previous year.

Employment within the civil service and the security forces saw declines of 0.9 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively.

Conversely, the educational service recorded an increase in employment of 2.2 per cent.

Compared to November 2024, the largest overall growth was observed in the category of employees with contracts of definite duration, which rose by 0.9 per cent.

The largest decrease was observed in the category of hourly paid workers, which fell by 0.8 per cent.

When focusing on employee categories by service, the educational service recorded the largest percentage increase in employment among staff with contracts of indefinite duration, rising sharply by 23.5 per cent.

However, the largest percentage decrease in employment was observed for employees with contracts of definite duration in the security forces, dropping significantly by 74.0 per cent.

It is noted that this substantial decrease in the security forces’ definite duration contracts is mainly attributed to the completion and non-renewal of specific contracts back in July 2025.

For the period from January to November 2025, the average total government employment saw an overall increase of 0.6 per cent compared to the corresponding period of 2024.