Cyprus is seeking to position its ports as a point of stability and connection in a region marked by shifting alliances and new trade corridors, the new president of the Cyprus Shipping Agents Association (CSA), Reginos Tsanos, said at an event marking the body’s 80-year presence in the country’s maritime landscape.

According to the statement, the anniversary gathering brought together senior officials, including Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades, Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis, attorney-general George Savvides and Limassol Mayor Yiannis Armeftis, while MP Fotini Tsiridou represented the speaker of parliament.

In his remarks, Tsanos described a maritime sector operating against a backdrop of continued geo-economic change.

He said that “Cyprus ports can develop into a hub of stability and connectivity for the entire Eastern Mediterranean”, noting that the conditions are favourable for Cyprus to step into “a period of significant opportunities, which we must exploit with seriousness and expertise”.

Among these, he referenced the new European Ports Strategy, the India–Middle East–Europe economic corridor and the EU’s Military Mobility initiative.

He linked these prospects to the need for steady progress on major development projects. The upgrading of Larnaca port and the implementation of the new port in Vasiliko, he said, should advance with the Association actively involved in their planning so that decisions “respond to the real needs of the market”.

Tsanos also pointed to the sector’s transition challenges, referring to modern Cold Ironing infrastructure, the effective use of the FuelEU Maritime frameworks and the completion of the Maritime Single Window, which is expected to reduce bureaucracy and improve interoperability across systems.

He finally pointed to the importance of maintaining the existing regime for passenger movements and crew changes ahead of Cyprus’ future accession to the Schengen area, describing it as a crucial advantage that must be safeguarded.