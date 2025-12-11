The Cyprus Real Estate Agents Association (Skek), which operates under the umbrella of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), released a statement this week addressed to the House, outlining its efforts to amend the regulation of the profession.

Specifically, it urged the House internal affairs committee to “immediately examine and vote on a legislative proposal submitted by the association to reform the Real Estate Agents Law of 2010”.

“The proposal, which has already received full legislative technical processing, aims to modernise the current legal framework, limit the excessive powers of the Real Estate Agents Registration Council, and prevent abusive practices that have been observed over time,” the statement said.

“Reform of the legislation is necessary for a healthy and competitive market,” said Skek president Christos Nicolaou.

“A monopolistic body cannot arbitrarily determine the fate of an entire sector,” he added.

Nicolaou further stated that “Parliament must heed the voice of professionals and act before the end of the current parliamentary term”.

Skek’s statement concluded by saying that the association “remains available to the state for dialogue and cooperation, with the sole objective of ensuring transparency, equal treatment under the law, and professionalism in real estate activity”.