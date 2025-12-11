Eurobank is the first Greek banking group to extend its card rewards programme to Cyprus via the renewed €pistrofi programme, which now unites Greece and Cyprus under a single rewards scheme.

In Greece, the €pistrofi programme is the largest card rewards scheme in terms of its network of participating businesses, returning euros to Eurobank cardholders. It includes more than 8,500 participating businesses and millions of active users.

In Cyprus, the Blue programme, which will, in coming days, be incorporated into the common €pistrofi brand, includes over 800 participating businesses, covering a wide range of enterprises island-wide.

Double benefits – a unified experience

From Friday, December 12, 2025, Eurobank customers in both Greece and Cyprus will be able to collect €pistrofi euros from purchases made with their card at participating businesses in the other country, whether through in-store transactions or online purchases.

Every transaction is rewarded with a standard 2 per cent €pistrofi rate, while, during select periods such as Christmas, Easter and the summer season, the rate increases significantly.

The €pistrofi euros collected will be consolidated into a single balance, offering customers a complete rewards experience and genuine value with every purchase, whether in Greece or Cyprus.

Network of participating businesses

Customers from Greece who travel to Cyprus can benefit by collecting €pistrofi euros from the country’s extensive network of participating businesses, which includes a wide variety of options in products and services, from hotels and restaurants to retail shops and travel services. Meanwhile, €pistrofi euros collected in Cyprus can be redeemed at participating businesses of the scheme in Greece.

Eurobank customers in Cyprus who have, until now, participated in the Blue programme will collect €pistrofi euros both from participating businesses in Cyprus and from the network of 8,500 participating businesses in Greece. The €pistrofi euros they accumulate may be redeemed at participating businesses in both Cyprus and Greece.

Customers from Greece may receive information about their benefits in Cyprus via the dedicated page at eurobank.gr/epistrofi. Likewise, customers from Cyprus may find information about their benefits in Greece through the website of Eurobank Limited and at eurobank.cy/epistrofi.