The holiday season is magical for all, but especially for children. Thankfully, they have plenty of opportunities to take in the holiday spirit this December, as all around Cyprus events for little ones are being organised. On Saturday, the Nicosia Municipality, in cooperation with the Federation of parents associations of Nicosia primary schools, organises the Grand Christmas Children’s Parade – a spectacular celebration for young and old that will fill the city centre with light, music and smiles.

Starting from Makarios Avenue, families and performers will gather at 4.30pm at the junction with Spyros Kyprianou Avenue. Children who wish may arrive dressed in Christmas costumes, helping to create the magic of Christmas and adding even more joy, energy and excitement to the festive atmosphere.

The parade will begin at 5pm and will pass along the length of Makarios Avenue and, via Evagoros Avenue, ending at the Eleftheria Square bridge. The parade will be led by the Brass Band of the Pancyprian Gymnasium, creating a magical and festive atmosphere with their melodies.

Also taking part will be the Majorettes of the Cyprus Girl Guides Association, fairies, mascots, Santa Clauses with elves, as well as many other impressive appearances and surprises for children.

At the finishing point, Eleftheria Square, young and old alike will have the opportunity to enjoy music, dance, an impressive fire show, and other spectacular performances that will bring the evening to a brilliant close.

Grand Christmas Children’s Parade

Festive parade with bands, majorettes, performers and families. December 13. Starting point: Makariou Avenue. 5pm. End point: Eleftheria Square. Free