Striking teachers should think of the message they are sending students, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Saturday.

Reform, he said, promotes the worthy teacher – those who are selfless and dedicated – which he added he is convinced most can be classed as.

He said it is also necessary and indispensable and said the two-hour strike by primary school teachers union Poed on Thursday is a “concern”.

Teachers said they have not received the final amendments to the evaluation plan, leaving no time for proper consultation before the bill goes to the House plenum for approval opn December 22.

Speaking on CyBC radio, secondary teachers’ union Oelmek vice president Andreas Mavratsas said a scheduled union meeting on Wednesday was cancelled “because we have not received the text with the amendments made in the last two closed sessions of the House education committee.”

Mavratsas said that although Oelmek met the education minister, the meeting brought no clarity on the content of the reform.

He said the discussion focused only on possible support measures for the evaluation scheme, such as whether new posts would be needed.

He said the union will not meet again, to discuss possible measures and other issues, until the amendments are received.

“We were told they would send it on Friday,” he said.

“So far, we only know what has been published publicly, and that does not satisfy us at all.”

He said the option of industrial action remains open.

“We are at the last minute. Once we receive the text, our collective bodies will meet, and the possibility of measures will be examined.”

He said any measures would be taken before the bill reaches the House plenum.

Poed president Myria Vassiliou said the decision to strike on Thursday was taken after months of concern about the way the reform is being handled.

“Since May 2025, a bill has been promoted without agreement with the educational organisations,” she said.

“Amendments are being made without the presence of teachers, who are then called at the end to implement the plan.”

Vassiliou said Poed has not received the final amendments either.

“There was no other margin but to react,” she said.

She said further meetings will follow to assess developments and decide next steps if the plan proceeds.

Director general of the Cyprus employers and industrialists federation (Oev), Michalis Antoniou, said the work stoppage would affect the smooth operation of businesses.

Similar concerns were expressed by the president of the federation of parents associations of primary education, who warned of disruption to families and pupils.