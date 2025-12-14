The strengthening of bilateral relations, as well as international affairs, starting with Ukraine, will be at the centre of the consultations that President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides will have in Paris, on Monday, with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

As announced by the French Presidency, the meeting will take place at 11:00 (Cyprus time) at the Élysée Palace, where “the French President and the Cypriot President will discuss the priorities of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2026 and important international issues, including support for Ukraine.”

Then, according to the Elysee, the two Presidents “will sign a strategic partnership agreement aimed at strengthening and structuring bilateral relations, particularly in the fields of defence, economy, cultural cooperation, innovation and education, as well as strengthening coordination on European and international issues.”