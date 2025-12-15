Cyprus’ Statistical Service (Cystat) on Monday announced that turnover increased in wholesale trade and in the trade and repair of motor vehicles during the third quarter of 2025, reflecting continued economic activity and higher sales compared with the same period last year.

Specifically, the service reported the turnover value index of wholesale trade recorded an annual increase of 4.8 per cent in the third quarter of 2025.

The rise was measured against the corresponding quarter of the previous year and indicates sustained momentum in wholesale activity across Cyprus.

During the same period, the turnover value index of sales and repair of motor vehicles showed a stronger annual increase of 7.6 per cent.