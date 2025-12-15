It is not too often that we get to hear mandolin sounds during the festive period, the two aren’t too closely related, yet this December a concert brings just that. The lyrical sound of the mandolin will come to life on December 18 as Technopolis 20 in Paphos hosts six women musicians for a festive evening concert.

The Mandolins in the Light of Christmas concert will present Christmas songs in original arrangements that highlight the joyful and celebratory character of the instrument. On stage, five mandolins and one piano will create a unique all-female musical collaboration that marries the tender, crystal-clear sound of the mandolins with the expressive power of the piano.

Georgia Kombou, Despo Oikonomidou, Maria Panayiotou, Maria Chatzisofokli and Evroula Georgaki will play the mandolin while Anastasia Sora performs on the piano. Their melodies, at times nostalgic and others bright, will create a joyful, heart-warming mood for one night only.

Mandolins in the Light of Christmas

Six women musicians play the mandolin and piano. December 18. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €15. Tel: 7000-2420. €15. www.technopolis20.com