Allowances for veterans left with a disability resulting from service in the 1974 war were approved by the Council of Ministers on Tuesday.

Social Welfare Deputy Minister Clea Hadjistefanou-Papaellinas said those in this category who receive institutional care will see benefits increase from €745 to €1,300, with the new amendments expected to lead to an overall rise in beneficiaries receiving institutional care, as well as a rise in those receiving an allowance for either occasional or full-time home care.

Finally, cabinet approved of amendments allowing for these veterans to be included in the government’s care plan for prisoners of war and war victims.

The government had in recent years been criticised for inaccurately granting subsidies to former war prisoners of the 1974 war, ranging from €8 stipends per month, with allegations of others receiving government subsidies without actually having been war prisoners.

The House refugee committee in 2024 announced that it would take measures to tackle the issue, particularly after it was discovered that there are multiple registers of those affected with lists being linked to social insurance benefits and deemed as the cause many of the issues.