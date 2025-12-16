The winter solstice is nearly upon us. On Sunday there are several thrilling phenomena happening. The northern hemisphere, including us in Cyprus, experiences its shortest amount of daylight hours, meaning the longest night of the year is approaching. This is marked by the winter solstice and annually, this day offers itself to a number of exciting events.

In Nicosia, a cinema night of sorts will entertain film lovers on this dark night. The International Short Film Festival of Cyprus celebrates the shortest day of the year with short films at Antonakis Music Hall.

Joining the international Short Film Day initiative, the festival celebrates the official World Short Film Day on December 21 (Le Jour le plus Court) with screenings of award-winning films from the festival. This year’s Short Film Day will be hosted at Antonakis Music Hall in Nicosia, giving audiences the opportunity to enjoy an alternative cinematic experience and watch award-winning films from the international and national ISFFC 2025 competitions. The doors open at 7.30pm.

Included in the screening programme are the films Man Number 4 (Best Documentary Award), Prelude to a Supernova (First Prize for Best Cypriot Film, Dinos Katsouridis Best Director Award & Best Performance Award), The Visit (Best Performance Award), God is Shy (Second Prize for Best Short Film), The Archive of Grigoris Antoniou (Second Prize for Best Cypriot Film), Blue Heart (First Prize for Best Short Film), Noi (Best Eastern Mediterranean Film Award), Overnight Coup (Best Cinematography Award) and Skin on Skin (Best Director Award).

All films will be shown in their original language with English and Greek subtitles while the music for the evening will be curated by the VOID team.

Short film screenings from award films from the 2025 International Short Film Festival of Cyprus. December 21. Antonakis Music Hall, Nicosia. 7.30pm. Subtitles in English and Greek. 18+. Tel: 7777-7745. www.isffc.com.cy, www.rialto.com.cy