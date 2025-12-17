Police will on Friday hold an exercise simulating the scenario of a terrorist attack at the Nicosia conference centre as a precautionary measure in view of Cyprus’ upcoming EU Council Presidency starting in in January.

“The aim of the exercise is to ascertain the degree of readiness, response, and coordination of the competent services in matters relating to the security of the conference center, while at the same time familiarising the services involved with the centre’s facilities,” police said.

Police, the firefighting department, the ambulance service and the secretariat of the EU Council Presidency will take part in the exercise, during which empty cartridges will be fired inside of the centre’s premises.

The exercise will take place at the conference centre from 10am to 1pm on Friday, December 19.

Police has assured the public that there is no cause for concern.