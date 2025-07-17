Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas, speaking at the graduate ceremony of the non-commissioned army, navy and air force officers on Thursday, called for strengthening of defence capacities to counter the “constant questioning” of Cyprus’ sovereignty.

“Fifty-one years have passed since the Turkish invasion and our homeland continues to face its consequences with the ongoing occupation, illegal actions and increasing Turkish provocation,” Palmas said in his speech at the Lieutenant General Stylianos Kalbourtzis military camp.

He stressed that the questioning of Cyprus’ territorial integrity, combined with the “constantly emerging dangers”, made the strengthening of defence capabilities imperative.

“The national guard is the main deterrent against any threat and the main defender of the fundamental principles of freedom and democracy,” he said.

The minister emphasised the crucial role of the new non-commissioned officers, adding that they built the foundation of any modern army.

“Human resources are our most valuable asset and the greatest power multiplier, and for this reason we should safeguard their physical and mental health as the apple of our eye,” Palmas said.