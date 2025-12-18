Every December, Cyprus’ dance world awaits the winter production of theLefkosia Youth Ballet that brings talented young dancers on stage. Joining them are the musicians of the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra, making the annual event a highlight of local talent.

This Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the ballet presents one of the most beloved classical ballets of all time, Cinderella at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre.

Set to Sergei Prokofiev’s enchanting score, Cinderella tells the timeless story of a young girl’s journey from hardship to happiness, guided by the magic of her Fairy Godmother and the strength of her own spirit.

From the elegance of the ballroom dances, the enchanting Fairies of the Seasons and the comic flair of the mischievous Stepsisters, to the dramatic presence of the Stepmother and the tender romance between Cinderella and the Prince, this production overflows with charm, humour and a touch of magic, and is bound to be a delightful experience for audiences of all ages.

With more than 65 dancers on stage, dazzling costumes and sets, captivating choreography, and the accompaniment of 70 gifted musicians from the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra, this production will be a celebration of Cyprus’ talent and of classical dance, music, and theatre. Come 2026, another performance of Cinderella is set to take place, at Limassol’s Pattihio Municipal Theatre for one night only, on January 17.

Cinderella

Production by the Lefkosia Youth Ballet and the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra. December 19-21. Nicosia Municipal Theatre. January 17. Pattihio Municipal Theatre, Limassol. 7pm. Tickets from €20. www.soldoutticketbox.com, www.lefkosiayouthballet.com