The viability study of the Risk Management Fund for Agricultural Production has been completed, outlining the fund’s current status and recommending measures for long-term sustainability, agriculture ministry permanent secretary Andreas Gregoriou said on Wednesday.

According to Gregoriou, since 2019, several improvements have been made to simplify procedures, enhance services and deliver better returns for farmers. Payment times for aid have been significantly accelerated.

To ensure the fund’s long-term sustainability, an actuarial study was commissioned to a private firm to assess the current situation and recommend improvements, with results expected in January 2026.

He said that on top of the plans already in force, emergency measures are also implemented when needed, for example the recent relief efforts for those affected by the July 2025 fires in Limassol.

The agriculture ministry is rolling out policies to help farmers, who are on the frontline of climate change. Within the EU regulatory framework, similar measures are being promoted, with the CAP Strategic Plan serving as the main tool for both income support and rural development.

Gregoriou emphasised that extraordinary measures are also introduced when needed, such as recent assistance to offset higher production costs following the war in Ukraine, coordinated with other services and particularly the CAP plan.

He added that since August 2019, a Risk Management system has been in place to support farmers affected by adverse weather and natural disasters. Covering all crops as well as sheep and goat farming, the system acts as a safety net to compensate producers for income losses.