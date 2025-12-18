Around 350 Christmas “love parcels” are being distributed on Thursday by Limassol municipality’s Social Grocery Stores to people facing financial hardship, with supplies specially boosted for the festive season.

The handout began at 10.30am in the presence of Limassol Mayor Yiannis Armeftis and the president of the municipality’s social welfare committee, Athena Spyrou.

Armeftis said that about 350 parcels had been prepared, with 200 earmarked for registered Social Grocery Store beneficiaries and the remainder for other individuals and families in need.

He thanked the companies that donated products and praised the efforts of the store’s volunteers, staff and the municipality’s social welfare committee.

“The existence of this grocery store is essential because needs exist,” he said, adding that Limassol’s Social Grocery Store “will continue to operate for as long as our fellow citizens require support.”

Spyrou said the parcels go beyond basic necessities, containing sweets and festive treats, fresh meat, supermarket vouchers and toys for children.

“Each parcel is worth more than €30, and we believe every household will be significantly supported,” she said, noting that specialised parcels have also been prepared for specific cases, such as large families or people with diabetes.

“We improve every time and become more targeted towards those in need,” she added, expressing hope that Social Grocery Stores would one day no longer be necessary. “But for as long as they are needed, we will be here.”