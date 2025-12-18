OPAP Cyprus on Thursday announced that it will rebrand as Allwyn from January 2026, a move aimed at strengthening its connection with customers and aligning the company more closely with its international parent group.

The change of commercial name and identity was officially presented to the company’s retail network partners and employees during a recent dedicated event.

The strategy and planning behind the rebranding were outlined by OPAP Cyprus chief executive Alexandros Davos, alongside senior company executives, who also spoke about the opportunities and prospects opening up in what they described as a new era for the organisation.

The rebranding to Allwyn was described as a strategic decision taken after an in-depth assessment of market data, with a particular focus on engaging younger generations of customers.

The company said that it will draw on the international, modern and distinctive identity of Allwyn, which is the parent company of the OPAP Group, to refresh its presence in Cyprus while building on its established market position.

“The company and its network of partners have left a significant footprint in the market, forming an integral part of the Cypriot economy and society,” Davos said.

“This legacy is a strong foundation for the future, which will bring the company even closer to its international family through new investments, growth opportunities and best practices,” he added.

As part of the rebranding process, the Allwyn brand will gradually become visible across the retail store network and at various public touchpoints.

At the same time, OPAP Cyprus will roll out a series of initiatives responding to the evolving needs and expectations of its customers, with a focus on upgrading stores and enhancing the overall entertainment experience.

It was made clear that there will be no changes to the identity or names of the company’s most popular games, including Tzoker, Lotto and Kino, which will continue to operate as before.

The company further stated that player protection will remain a top priority through the continued application of a comprehensive responsible gaming framework.

What is more, the company’s social footprint in Cyprus will also remain unchanged, the announcement added.

Specifically, the company said that its flagship social initiatives in health, sport, education, culture and support for vulnerable social groups continuing under the Allwyn brand and set to be further strengthened.

Sports sponsorship initiatives will continue at full pace, while OPAP Cyprus will also benefit from Allwyn’s international innovations and global partnerships.

These include high-profile sponsorships such as Allwyn’s involvement in Formula 1 and its partnership with the McLaren team.

The rebranding comes against the backdrop of broader structural changes at group level, following the merger of Allwyn and OPAP announced in October 2025.

That transaction created a global gaming group valued at €16 billion, bringing together OPAP’s strong presence in Greece and Cyprus with Allwyn’s expanding international portfolio.

The merger positioned the combined group as one of the world’s largest lottery and gaming operators, with activities spanning Europe, North America and beyond.

For OPAP Cyprus, the transition to the Allwyn name is intended to reflect this new global scale while preserving the company’s local character and longstanding ties to Cypriot society.