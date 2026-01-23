Five men, including a 22-year-old National Guard contract soldier, appeared in the Larnaca district court on Friday after being arrested on Thursday night as part of a police sting operation targeting organised crime in the city.

The arrests were linked to an alleged criminal syndicate that for three years has reportedly imposed security guards at Larnaca nightclubs to collect money for “protection”.

Police say the operation followed the seizure of mobile phones belonging to one suspect, referred in court proceedings under the pseudonym ‘Syop’, in connection with the attempted murder of a 47-year-old businessman last July in the Dromolaxia industrial area.

Nineteen videos were discovered, allegedly showing large sums of cash and the concealment of objects believed to be narcotics.

One video reportedly shows the suspect carrying a black bag of cash from a nightclub in Mackenzie.

Investigators told the court that the organisation, led by a 42-year-old suspect, controls the drug trade in Larnaca and collects protection money from nightclubs.

Financial audits of the suspects revealed declared earnings inconsistent with their assets, prompting investigators to conclude that proceeds from criminal activity were kept in cash.

The five men face charges including participation in a criminal organisation, conspiracy, extortion, and money laundering.

The operation involved property searches, leading to the seizure of €1,050, jewellery, mobile phones, bulletproof vests and two vehicles.

A firearm was also recovered from one residence, leading to a for illegal possession.

The arrests coincide with the court proceedings on Friday involving two prominent businessmen, aged 47 and 43, remanded for four days over alleged interference in a separate shooting in Larnaca town centre.

The men are accused of conspiracy to commit a misdemeanour and interference with judicial proceedings.

The 47-year-old faces an additional charge of illegal possession of property.

Armed police were deployed in court on Friday amid heightened security.

Police said the businessmen met a complainant linked to the shooting case on Wednesday.

The meeting prompted a statement in which the complainant said a foreign national operating outside Cyprus was behind threats and money demands.

Defence lawyer Antonis Demetriou said the meeting was “friendly in nature” and called for its context to be investigated.

The 47-year-old was arrested at his company offices where officers seized cash and cheques.

Three other men were arrested at the location for allegedly working as unlicenced security guards and possessing communication devices.

The 43-year-old was later arrested at his home.

Their detention is connected to a violent clash outside Larnaca police headquarters last Saturday, during which shots were fired and six people, including five foreign nationals and a 48-year-old Cypriot, were already in custody.

The clash followed alleged demands for protection money, escalating into violence involving axes, crowbars, and a handgun.

Both businessmen are known to authorities from prior incidents.

The 47-year-old was the target of an attempted murder in July while cycling in Dromolaxia, while the 43-year-old previously had four hire cars set on fire in Pyla, and his security guard was targeted in an attempted murder.

Investigators are also examining claims that the group attempted to take over security at Larnaca entertainment venues earlier this month.

In a related development, the deputy migration ministry has revoked the international protection status previously enjoyed by the foreign nationals involved in the January 17th incidents in Larnaca.

The ministry intends to implement recent legislation allowing the withdrawal of international protection from foreigners who commit criminal offences.

Officials added that “the government continues to implement a strict immigration policy, with zero tolerance for delinquent and criminal behaviour, with the primary goal of preserving public order and national security.”