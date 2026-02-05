A fire which broke out in a vehicle in Nicosia in the early hours of Thursday morning caused extensive damage, the police said.

The police said they were informed of the fire at around 1.30am, and that while firefighters arrived on the scene and put the fire out, the vehicle nonetheless suffered “extensive” damage.

Investigations into the matter found that fires had been set at the front and the rear of the vehicle, with further examinations set to be carried out in due course.