Defence Minister Vassilis Palmas said on Thursday that demands for his resignation over the disappearance of military explosives were misplaced, arguing that if every incident led automatically to a minister stepping down, “no minister would remain”.

Speaking on Sigma TV, Palmas addressed criticism following the loss of 13.6 kilograms of TNT during a national guard training exercise at the Kalo Chorio firing range, stressing that responsibility must be assessed through established disciplinary and criminal procedures.

“I have proven in my political career that I know how to assume responsibility when issues of political ethics arise,” he said.

“But if every incident led to resignation, no minister would remain.”

Palmas clarified that the case was being handled on two separate tracks.

The first concerns disciplinary responsibility within the national guard, which he said was nearing completion.

“Some did not perform their duty properly, within the next week, the process will be completed and responsibilities will be assigned”, Palmas assured

The second involves a criminal investigation being conducted by the police.

Palmas said there had been no substantive developments so far and urged caution over expectations.

“We should not create excessive expectations for the criminal part,” he said, confirming that the missing explosives have not yet been located.

The TNT went missing on January 29 during a training exercise, after a planned controlled detonation failed.

Following standard safety procedures, personnel waited an hour before approaching the site, only to discover that two explosive devices containing a total of 13.6 kilograms of TNT were no longer there.

Drone footage later confirmed the explosives had been in place shortly before their disappearance, narrowing the window in which they could have been removed.

Initial suggestions of an unrecorded detonation were dismissed, with authorities treating the case as a possible theft.

Palmas has previously warned that the quantity involved “poses a great risk to human lives” if it falls into criminal hands.

Opposition party Akel has accused the authorities of failing to provide clear answers and raised concerns that the explosives may have ended up in the hands of organised crime, calling the incident “extremely serious” and questioning oversight, staffing and training within the national guard.

Responding indirectly to such criticism, Palmas said it could not be expected that a minister be personally present at every operational activity.

“In a specific firing range there was a leading officer who was responsible,” he insisted.

The defence ministry has confirmed that the findings of its internal investigation will be announced next week, while police inquiries continue in parallel.