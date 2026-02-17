Cyprus has formally complained to the United Nations over what it describes as an “extensive series of airspace and maritime violations” by Turkey, submitting a detailed letter to the UN secretary-general on Tuesday covering incidents recorded in the final four months of 2025.

In the letter addressed to Antonio Guterres, the Republic seeks to draw attention to “a long list of violations of Cyprus’ national airspace, international air traffic regulations in the Cyprus FIR, its territorial waters and the illegal use of closed ports and airports”.

According to the document, Turkish air and naval forces carried out 921 air violations and 40 naval violations between September and December 2025.

Of the air incidents, 388 involved Turkish unmanned military aircraft, while 151 were attributed to armed fighter jets.

The letter also refers to “unauthorised military exercises in violation of the national airspace of the Republic of Cyprus”.

Nicosia argues that the incidents amount to a serious breach of sovereignty and territorial integrity and reflect “Turkey’s complete disregard for the United Nations charter and international law”.

It further states that the actions form part of a broader pattern of behaviour, citing “almost daily violations by the Turkish occupation forces of the military status quo on the island” and the continued upgrading of military infrastructure in the north.

“These actions reflect the continuous aggressive behaviour of the occupying power,” the letter says, adding that they “seriously undermine the sense of security of all Cypriots”.

The communication also refers to the continued operation of ports and airports in the north, describing their use as illegal under international law.

The government “reaffirms its full support and unwavering commitment to the continued engagement of the secretary-general and his personal envoy,” the letter states.

It reiterates that the objective remains “a lasting, comprehensive and just solution based on a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality”, in line with relevant security council resolutions.

Cyprus has requested that the letter be circulated as an official document of both the 80th session of the UN general assembly and the security council.

Similar complaints have been raised by Nicosia in previous years.

In his most recent report on the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus, Guterres recorded military violations along the buffer zone “with concerning frequency”.