President Nikos Christodoulides met with a delegation of United States senators on Saturday, where officials highlighted the strength of bilateral relations and praised the president’s role in deepening cooperation.

“We are fortunate that you are the president of the republic at this time,” Senator Jerry Moran commented at the palace, acknowledging Cyprus’s strategic position and its importance as an ally for US national security and economic interests.

President Christodoulides welcomed the delegation, praising relations between Cyprus and the United States as being at “the highest level in all areas” and emphasising the shared political will to strengthen cooperation in “defence and security and political dialogue”.

He highlighted his recent tour of several US states aimed at attracting investment, describing the results as “of great value”.

He added that he plans to travel again later this year to new US destinations to continue these efforts.

Christodulides also discussed regional geopolitical developments with the senators, stressing that Cyprus and the United States “share common interests and face similar challenges in the region”.

He underlined the significance of Cyprus’s EU council presidency, with one of its key priorities to bring “the United States and the EU closer together”.

“For us, transatlantic ties are very important, very important for the EU, for the Western world, and I look forward to our discussions,” he said.

“As regards relations between our two countries and what we can do together, there are tremendous prospects.”

On behalf of the US delegation, Senator Moran highlighted the president’s leadership role and Cyprus’s position as “a bridge between the West and East”.

The meeting underscored both sides’ commitment to continued cooperation in political, security, and economic spheres, and to maintaining Cyprus as a reliable partner for the United States in a strategically sensitive region.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to continue regular engagement, with both sides expressing readiness to explore further avenues of collaboration.

President Christodoulides reaffirmed his commitment to building on the momentum of recent initiatives and advancing projects that benefit both nations, reinforcing Cyprus’s role as “an interlocutor between Europe and the United States”.