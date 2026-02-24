More than 25 to 30 livestock units in Aradippou have been affected by the foot-and-mouth outbreak, with a similar number of farms scattered outside the area’s two designated livestock zones also impacted, the town’s mayor Christodoulos Partou said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Partou acknowledged that “things are difficult”, but insisted that authorities would continue their efforts to contain the virus.

The municipality, he said, is not standing idly by.

Following a meeting with the agriculture ministry, it has moved ahead with its own action plan, closing almost all entry and exit points to livestock areas, except one.

At that single access point, all vehicles entering and leaving are being sprayed, while tanks prepared by the municipality have been placed in other areas.

“It seems there has been mobilisation following our warning, but it also appears we will face great difficulty. The situation is hard, but we will not give up. We will continue to fight because, as I have said, the problem will spill over into the entire Cypriot economy,” he said.

Aradippou is primarily a livestock and industrial area, and the mayor warned of the consequences if mass cullings begin.

“You understand what it means if animals start being put down and what the situation will be – economically and psychologically – for the people who will see their livelihoods disappear. We do not know who will be able to support them,” he said, adding that some farmers may require psychological support if they suddenly lose their work, livestock and property.

Partou said there has not yet been official information on the specific units or types of animals affected, noting that the veterinary services will provide updates in due course.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Athienou – one of the island’s largest milk-producing areas – authorities have also moved swiftly amid growing concern.

Mayor Kyriakos Kareklas said the municipality acted immediately after learning of the outbreak, convening a meeting with cattle breeders’ associations, livestock farmers and veterinarians.

Measures decided at that meeting are already in place, he said. Special disinfectant mats have been installed on key roads leading to livestock units, with vehicles sprayed as they pass.

Additional vats and sprayers have been stationed at checkpoints, staffed from 4am until 10pm, with no vehicle permitted to pass unsprayed.

Kareklas said the municipality acted even before receiving formal instructions from the government, later coordinating with the veterinary services and the agriculture ministry to ensure continued protection of local farms.

Head of the Athienou cattle breeders’ association, George Parpas, said farmers are deeply concerned about their investments and livelihoods.

“Large sums have been invested and our anxiety is through the roof,” he said, noting that a new generation of cattle breeders is now active in the area.

He added that Athienou has not received hay bales or animal feed from the north, expressing hope this will help keep the virus at bay despite the town’s proximity to Aradippou.

Livestock farmer Michalis Constantinou said producers must remain vigilant.

“We must not lose hope, and we must observe biosecurity rules at our units. Unfortunately, it appears the human factor has played a role in this sad development for livestock farming,” he said.

Another farmer described the outbreak as “our worst nightmare confirmed”.

“We must do everything in our power. If something happens despite that, there is nothing more we can do,” she said.

A third farmer said his unit has been applying strict biosecurity protocols, including vehicle disinfection zones, since the virus first appeared in the north.