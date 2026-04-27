On April 25, 2026, the 2026 Christodoula March was held successfully across all Cyprus cities simultaneously, attracting widespread public participation. For yet another year, the public turned out in strong numbers, sending a clear message of support, solidarity and collective responsibility.

As the longest-running cancer awareness campaign in Cyprus, the Christodoula March has, for more than 50 years, continued to unite society, strengthening the work of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society and providing tangible support to cancer patients and their families through Palliative Care services, as well as prevention, awareness and support initiatives.

The marches commenced at the same time in every city, centred around the Arodafnousa Palliative Care Centre, in an atmosphere of emotion and unity. Members of the public, institutional representatives and organised groups across all cities highlighted the strength of collective action and contribution.

From the beginning of April, the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society and Bank of Cyprus had called on the public “to be there”, reinforcing this leading initiative of support.

Chairman of the Board of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society, Alekos Stamatis, stated: “We are not resting on our laurels. We continue to evolve, with internationally accredited Palliative Care services and in full compliance with the legislative framework, to ensure a better future for every fellow citizen with experience of cancer and for every family in need of support.”

The Bank of Cyprus (BoC) has remained a steadfast partner of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society, consistently supporting the charity’s work and initiatives over time. In his address, BoC Chief Executive Officer Panicos Nicolaou reiterated the Bank’s commitment to stand by both the Anti-Cancer Society and by every individual battling cancer, stressing that social contribution is an integral part of Bank of Cyprus’ philosophy.

This was followed by an address by President Nikos Christodoulides, who noted that, with regard to cancer, prevention is of paramount importance. President Christodoulides expressed especial satisfaction with the Health Ministry’s efforts to strengthen screening programmes and the establishment of the National Cancer Institute. He concluded by thanking the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society, Arodafnousa and Bank of Cyprus for their unwavering contribution to this effort.

A moving reference was made to last year’s symbolic Christodoula suitcase, which was passed hand to hand across Cyprus and delivered to Arodafnousa by the late pole vault champion Maria Aristotelous, who left a lasting message for society, namely: “To make each day more beautiful than the last, through acts of care, solidarity and love”.

The ceremony was accompanied by the Police Philharmonic Band and culminated in the commencement of the Christodoula March, led by the Cyprus Girl Guides Association. Participants proceeded towards the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre, a place of particular symbolism, being closely associated with the daily life challenges faced by individuals and families in need of care, support and presence.

The Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society extends its sincere thanks to all those who, once again, embraced the Christodoula March and continue to support its work. Such strong public participation confirms that solidarity, care and hope remain enduring values within our society.