The man accused of opening fire at a Washington dinner attended by Donald Trump was charged on Monday with attempting to assassinate the US president.

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, could face a potential life sentence if convicted.

Allen wore a blue jail-issue V-neck shirt and pants at his first appearance in Washington federal court, two days after authorities said they foiled an attack at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, an annual black-tie gathering of journalists and politicians.

Allen’s hands were cuffed behind his back as U.S. Marshals led him into and out of the courtroom.

At the hearing, prosecutor Jocelyn Ballantine said the weapons Allen brought to Washington included a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun and three knives.

“He attempted to assassinate the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump,” Ballantine said.

SUSPECT ORDERED DETAINED

Allen also faces charges of illegally transporting a firearm across state lines and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, US Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh said at a court hearing.

Allen did not respond to the allegations at the brief hearing. He said he had a master’s degree in computer science. Defense lawyer Tezira Abe said at the hearing that Allen had no prior arrests or convictions.

Sharbaugh ordered Allen held in custody until at least Thursday, when he scheduled a separate court hearing to consider prosecutors’ request that he be detained pending trial.

The incident was another reminder of a rising tide of political violence in the United States in recent years. Conservative political activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead at a rally last September, months after the June 2025 slaying of Democratic Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband.

“Violence has no place in civil life,” acting Attorney General Todd Blanche told reporters after the hearing. “It cannot and will not be used to disrupt democratic institutions, and it certainly cannot continue to be used against the president of the United States.”

Trump faced two previous attempts on his life during the 2024 presidential campaign.

Jeanine Pirro, the top federal prosecutor in Washington, told reporters that additional charges would be brought against Allen.

‘FRIENDLY FEDERAL ASSASSIN’

Allen booked a room at the Washington Hilton hotel, where the dinner took place, on April 6 and traveled from California to Washington by train last week, according to an affidavit filed by an FBI agent in court.

According to the affidavit, Allen on Saturday sent an email to family members referring to himself as the “Friendly Federal Assassin” and discussing plans to target senior Trump administration officials.

The shooting on Saturday rattled the press dinner, a prominent event on Washington’s social calendar, sending attendees diving under tables and prompting law enforcement to whisk senior officials out of the room. Trump, who was set to deliver remarks later in the evening, was rushed off the stage by security personnel after shots were fired.

U.S. officials have touted his takedown as a law enforcement success. But the incident has revived concerns about the safety of Trump, who survived two assassination attempts during his 2024 presidential campaign, and other US officials.

Allen ran through a magnetometer at a security checkpoint at the hotel while holding a long gun, according to the affidavit. A Secret Service officer fired at Allen, who fell to the ground but was not shot, the affidavit read.

The affidavit said the Secret Service officer was shot in the chest while wearing a ballistic vest, but did not specify by whom.

Allen, who according to the affidavit was armed with a shotgun and a pistol, was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries following the shooting.