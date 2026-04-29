Artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, cyberdefence and space technology are redefining defence, making it imperative to develop domestic technological capabilities that would meet National Guard needs and secure the resilience of the equipment supply chain in critical sectors, Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas said on Wednesday.

Addressing a defence and innovation event, Palmas said Cyprus’ active participation in EU defence innovation was a strategic choice, which helped upgrade technological systems locally.

“Our strategic aim is the gradual and substantive incorporation of Cyprus’ defence industry in the European and international defence industry, as a reliable partner in complex, high quality technological products,” he said.

Palmas pointed out that Cyprus was focusing on strengthening cooperation on a national level and a more active participation in European programmes.

He particularly referred to projects such as Thiseas, Dron-eye and Athens-2019, with a total budget of €900,000.

Cyprus, he said, had also completed six national projects in dual use technologies with a budget of €3 million, and was upgrading research infrastructure and drafting a defence industry plan in cooperation with consultants Expertise France.

“The strategic choice is clear. Either we invest systematically in the future, or we are constantly reacting to it,” Palmas said, pointing out that Cyprus was choosing the former option.

“The security of tomorrow is based on the choices we make today.”