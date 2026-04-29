Alpha Bank successfully returned to international capital markets this week, completing the pricing of a €600 million Green Senior Preferred Bond, while also finalising its share buyback programme.

The bank announced that total investor demand for the bond exceeded €1.5 billion, resulting in an oversubscription of nearly three times the initial target through the international order book process.

The issuance forms part of the bank’s broader funding strategy and reinforces its consistent and active presence in international debt markets.

It marks the second Senior Preferred Bond issued by Alpha Bank within a period of less than three months, bringing total funds raised through such issuances to €1.35 billion.

The bond has a six-year maturity with an early redemption option at five years and carries a fixed coupon of 3.75 per cent.

The final yield was set at 3.844 per cent, equivalent to 95 basis points above the corresponding mid-swap level, reflecting both strong investor demand and a positive assessment of the bank’s credit profile by the international investment community.

The bank explained that a key factor behind the success of the transaction was the broad geographical and qualitative distribution of demand.

More than 100 institutional investors participated in the offering, with 80 per cent of the allocation going to international investors, underscoring the strong level of trust the bank has built with global capital markets.

According to Alpha Bank’s Green Bond Framework, the proceeds will be used to finance eligible green investments, in line with its strategic commitment to supporting sustainable development and the green transition of the Greek economy.

The joint bookrunners for the issuance were AXIA, Crédit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and UniCredit.

“In an environment of heightened uncertainty and volatility, the successful completion of the new issuance confirms in practice the confidence of international markets in Alpha Bank’s credit profile and strategy,” said Chief of Global Markets and Group Treasurer Katerina Marmara.

“It further strengthens the bank’s funding flexibility and proactive balance sheet management, while providing strategic capacity to support its organic growth and implement targeted acquisitions within the group’s broader growth strategy,” she added.

In a separate announcement, the bank said it had completed the purchase of 2,928,178 treasury shares between April 20, 2026 and April 27, 2026 through Euronext Athens.

The shares were acquired at an average price of €3.7068 per share, with a total transaction cost amounting to €10,854,301.82.

Following these purchases, Alpha Bank now holds a total of 61,777,515 treasury shares, representing 2.6683 per cent of its total share capital.

The bank also confirmed that the share purchases mark the completion of its buyback programme, which had been approved by an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on June 12, 2025.

The programme had been implemented in accordance with a previous announcement dated September 17, 2025, forming part of the bank’s broader capital management strategy.