The issuing of further evacuation orders for dangerous buildings will begin immediately, with residents to receive notices from Wednesday giving them three days to vacate, the Larnaca district government (EOA) said on Tuesday.

“Within the framework of its responsibilities and with a view to protecting human life and public safety, [we are] immediately proceeding with the necessary procedures regarding dangerous buildings in the city of Larnaca,” the EOA said.

According to the EOA, a total of 100 visual inspections carried out in the Larnaca district identified 22 residential buildings as potentially dangerous.

An emergency meeting convened between the EOA and Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras was held following the submission of the on-site inspection results and a preliminary risk assessment of several buildings, with officials deciding to immediately initiate evacuation procedures for apartment buildings considered to pose a particularly high risk to residents.

Authorities said further evaluations and detailed technical inspections are continuing in line with procedures agreed upon with Cyprus’ Scientific and Technical Chamber (Etek).

“The Larnaca EOA is immediately proceeding with the issuance of an evacuation order. Starting tomorrow, relevant letters will begin to be sent to residents, through which they will be officially informed of the need to immediately evacuate their apartments within three days and of the need to take measures to eliminate the danger,” the EOA said.

The EOA said that residents of buildings under review are expected to be informed directly by local authorities regarding any precautionary measures or evacuation instructions.

“[The EOA] underlines that evacuation procedures are, in specific cases, necessary preventive and protective measures. Ensuring public health and safety and preventing any risk to human lives is a top priority,” it added.

Recognising the risks posed to families forced to leave dangerous buildings, the EOA said it is working with Larnaca municipality to provide temporary housing through the “XeNios” program for those affected but stressed that local government bodies are not equipped with the necessary infrastructure and financial resources to address large-scale housing requirements.

“[Therefore] the immediate and coordinated intervention of the state, and in particular the ministry of interior and the deputy ministry of social welfare, is deemed necessary, in order to create an effective framework for social protection and temporary or permanent housing for the affected citizens,” the EOA concluded.