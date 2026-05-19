A vessel from the Global Sumud Flotilla bound for Gaza sought refuge in the port of Paphos on Tuesday morning after suffering technical problems during the Israeli interception operation in international waters off the west coast of Cyprus.

The ship, identified by organisers as the Sabra, arrived in Paphos as Israeli commandos carried out an interception operation against the flotilla in the eastern Mediterranean.

According to the Sumud Flotilla’s fleet tracker, the Sabra docked in Paphos at around 1.51am.

The vessel was carrying six activists from Italy, Spain, Mexico and Morocco.

The convoy, made up of around 50 vessels carrying activists and humanitarian aid, had departed from Marmaris in Turkey last week in an attempt to challenge Israel’s naval blockade on Gaza.

Speaking to reporters in Paphos, Danielle Gallina, an Italian national who was aboard the Sabra, said the flotilla had departed from Augusta in Sicily before encountering problems during the voyage.

Gallina said the vessel had previously sailed near Crete and later continued toward Marmaris in Turkey through international waters.

She added that the crew had to dock in Cyprus because of “a technical problem” onboard and because “one person needed medical attention”.

The crew said they were carrying “humanitarian aid, food and supplies intended for civilians in Gaza”.

Gallina said the crew hoped to repair the vessel in Paphos in order to continue the mission and “save” the boat.

Tracking data from the Global Sumud Flotilla showing the vessel, The Sabra, having docked at the port of Paphos

She also claimed the group had been asked by the Paphos coast guard to remove Palestinian flags displayed on the vessel.

Organisers said at least 40 boats were intercepted at sea, while live broadcasts from activists showed Israeli forces boarding vessels before communications were cut.

The Global Sumud Flotilla stated that “two warships were spotted around the boats in the Mediterranean” and claimed, “we lost contact with 23 boats of the flotilla, which was attacked by the Israeli army in international waters”.

Reports cited by regional media said around 100 people were detained during the operation and transferred for processing in Israel, though organisers have not independently confirmed the figure.

Social media posts also claimed that among those arrested was the sister of Irish President Michael D. Higgins.

The Israeli embassy in Nicosia defended the operation and described the flotilla as “a provocation for the sake of a provocation”.

The embassy insisted that “the Gaza blockade shall not be breached” and repeated Israel’s position that humanitarian aid should reach Gaza through “official channels”.

Cypriot authorities stressed that the interception operation took place outside the Republic’s territorial waters.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) said the flotilla “never entered the territorial waters of Cyprus” and added that all related activity occurred “in international waters, at a distance of 90 nautical miles from Cyprus”.