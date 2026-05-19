Koumis signals cautious optimism for tourism recovery

Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis on Tuesday said that Cyprus’ tourism sector is showing signs of gradual recovery, urging caution in interpreting recent declines in visitor arrivals.

Speaking at the presidential palace following a cabinet meeting, Koumis stressed that tourism figures should be assessed calmly and without drawing premature conclusions.

“The data show a steady and gradual recovery of tourism flows,” he said.

He acknowledged that the downturn recorded in recent months was expected, given the geopolitical developments affecting the wider region.

“It was absolutely expected that the developments of recent months would impact tourism traffic, and this has also happened in other destinations due to geopolitical developments,” he said.

His comments come after official data showed that tourist arrivals in April fell by 27.6 per cent year-on-year to 303,031, while arrivals for the first four months of 2026 declined by 17.9 per cent.

The drop follows an earlier fall of 30.7 per cent in March, marking a sharp reversal after a strong start to the year prior to the escalation of tensions in the Middle East at the end of February.

Koumis pointed out that comparisons with 2025 should be viewed in context, given that last year marked a record performance for Cyprus tourism.

“It is understandable that comparisons are made with the previous year, but 2025 was a record year for Cypriot tourism, and the comparison is made against an extremely high base,” he said.

He emphasised that short-term fluctuations should not overshadow the broader picture of the sector.

“What matters is not a snapshot of the moment but the overall picture,” he said, adding that flight schedules are proceeding normally and the tourism season is underway.

According to Koumis, the deputy ministry is closely monitoring developments in cooperation with all stakeholders in the tourism industry.

“We are closely monitoring the situation with all stakeholders to support Cyprus’ momentum as a quality, safe and reliable destination,” he said.

Despite acknowledging ongoing challenges, he rejected overly pessimistic assessments of the sector’s outlook.

“We do not ignore the difficulties, but the figures do not justify great pessimism,” he said.

He added that Cyprus’ tourism sector has repeatedly demonstrated resilience and adaptability.

The deputy minister also highlighted that the year had begun on a strong footing before external shocks disrupted the trend.

“The year 2026 began with the best prospects, as January and February were recorded as the best months in the history of our tourism,” he said.

In response to questions about policy measures, Koumis said the deputy ministry had acted swiftly following the outbreak of tensions in the Middle East from March 1.

“We have been monitoring developments minute by minute and took specific measures very early,” he said.

He explained that these measures focused on maintaining strong air connectivity and reinforcing cooperation with key partners.

“Measures were taken to maintain the country’s air connectivity and strengthen working relations with our strategic partners,” he said.

At the same time, promotional efforts in key foreign markets have been increased in order to support demand.

“Promotional actions for our country have been intensified abroad,” he said, expressing confidence that these initiatives will benefit the tourism economy over the course of the year.

Koumis also noted that Cyprus attracts visitors from more than 40 countries, although geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have weighed on demand, particularly from more distant markets.

“The overall situation is ongoing and we remain cautiously optimistic about the normalisation of the sector during the year,” he said.

Moroever, he confirmed that declines have been recorded in arrivals from certain markets, describing this as partly expected following several years of rapid growth.

“This was to some extent expected, as in the last three years Cypriot tourism recorded a consistently upward trajectory, in many cases exceptionally strong,” he said.

Industry stakeholders have echoed this cautious outlook, with travel agents pointing to a combination of factors including higher costs, reduced airline capacity and changing booking behaviour, while still expecting the pace of decline to ease later in the year.