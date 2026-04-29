Did you know that right here, in the heart of Nicosia’s old town, two craft microbreweries are quietly producing some of the freshest, most local beer you can find? say the organisers of an upcoming craft beer festival. “This festival is all about celebrating the passion, flavour, and craftsmanship in our beers!”

Crossline Brewing and Golem Brewhouse both operate from Nicosia’s old town, quietly enriching Cyprus’ craft beer scene. This May, they join forces to present the Old Town Craft Beer Fest at Faneromeni Square.

On May 23, from 1pm to 10pm, the square will fill with fresh, local craft beer, brewed a few metres from the serving point. A variety of beer flavours and types will be available, as well as a few small beer surprises.

Joining the festival and adding a tuneful spirit is a line-up of DJs who will play special sets on the day, and their names will be announced shortly. Of course, it cannot be a festival without some street food, so local vendors will also set up stalls serving up bites that pair perfectly with beers.

“This is more than a festival,” conclude the microbreweries, “it’s a celebration of local craftsmanship, community, and the idea that indeed local beer tastes better. Come raise a glass to local beer!”

Old Town Craft Beer Fest

Street festivals with beers by Crossline Brewing and Golem Brewhouse, street food, DJs, a children’s corner and more. May 23. Faneromeni Square, Nicosia. 1pm-10pm