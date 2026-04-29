Everyone loves delivery, but who wants to pay for it? No one.

That’s why Eurobank has secured an outstanding offer for its cardholders, providing six months of complimentary subscription to Wolt+.

With the complimentary six-month Wolt+ subscription, Eurobank cardholders can enjoy meals, coffee or other products with €0 delivery, along with exclusive offers and special deals from selected stores. This gives the Bank’s cardholders greater flexibility with every order, while also delivering meaningful savings.

This offer is available exclusively through the Eurobank Cyprus app, and the redemption deadline is March 31, 2027. Eligible customers can redeem the offer in just a few simple steps.

After logging into the Eurobank Cyprus app, customers should navigate to their personal profile by selecting the icon displaying their initials in the top left-hand corner of the screen. They should then choose the “Benefits” section, followed by the “Wolt+” icon, and proceed by following the steps outlined to redeem the offer. Once completed, the offer is activated immediately, allowing customers to enjoy all the benefits of the complimentary Wolt+ subscription.

Activate it today and start saving on every order.

Wolt recently joined the €pistrofi rewards programme, offering Eurobank cardholders the opportunity to earn cashback on every online order. The €pistrofi programme is one of the most dynamic rewards schemes in the market, with more than 800 participating outlets in Cyprus and over 8,500 in Greece, providing a comprehensive cashback ecosystem.

For full details of the offer, please visit: www.eurobank.cy/benefits