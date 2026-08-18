The Protaras and Ayia Napa region is busier than ever as crowds unwind at their sandy beaches and its evenings are about to get even more fun as the2nd Music Festival continues to bring live entertainment. Throughout August, September and October, live music performances, offered for free, ‘dress’ the season’s evenings with melodies.

The Municipality of Paralimni – Deryneia organises its 2nd Music Festival from mid-August to October 13, featuring concerts across all its municipal districts and in the tourist area of Protaras. Up next in its concert programme is a Saxophone Celebration.

The Cyprus Saxophone Orchestra arrives at the square just after Fig Tree Bay beach (opposite Nausicaa Hotel) for a seafront performance on August 25. The performance will fill the Tuesday evening with sweet sax melodies, starting at 8pm.

A day after August’s full moon, on August 29, the Deryneia Municipal Amphitheatre will present a tribute to Viky Moscholiou titled You Don’t Know How Much I Love You. On stage Liza Theofanous, Katerina Paraschou, Eirini Pelagia and Marina Verzanli will bring to life some of the singer’s most classic songs in a nostalgic atmosphere. This performance also starts at 8pm and has free admission.

The festival’s following performance is on September 11 at the Acheritou Municipal Square where seven artists will perform Songs of Love. Taking the stage at 8pm are the popular Cypriot singers Andri Karantoni, Michalis Hadjichristou, Petros Kouloumis, Michalis Kouloumis, Dimitra Hadjichristou, Giorgos Zannetos and Eleni Koki.

The festival then takes a bit of a break and returns for one last evening on October 13 at another municipality. The Frenaros Municipal Amphitheatre will host The Poet is a River evening, marking 100 years since the birth of Pieris Pierettis. Stepping on the stage to conclude the festival with this tribute performance are Petros Kouloumis, Michalis Terlikkas and Michalis Kouloumis.

2nd Music Festival – Municipality of Paralimni – Deryneia

Live music performances. Until October 13. Around the Paralimni-Deryneia district. 8pm. Free admission