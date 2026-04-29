A meeting between police and a delegation from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was held on Wednesday as part of ongoing investigations into the ‘Sandy’ case, with authorities confirming continued collection and evaluation of evidence.

Police said the special investigative team examining allegations made public by journalist Makarios Drousiotis is working “at an intensive pace, in all directions”, with a large number of statements already taken and further examinations ongoing.

Evidence and testimonies are being assessed continuously “with the aim of fully clarifying all aspects of the case”.

The FBI is expected to assist in analysing testimonies and technical material, particularly in relation to specialised forensic evaluation.

At the same time, results from separate forensic examinations conducted by Europol experts remain pending.

President Nikos Christodoulides, commenting on the investigation, said that “the procedures regarding the Sandy case are progressing”, while emphasising that the executive branch has no role in the investigative process.

“You understand that the executive branch is not involved and in particular the president is not involved in the investigative procedures,” he said, adding that developments are proceeding “on the basis of the statements made by the responsible authorities”.

The case centres on allegations involving serious criminal conduct, including sexual offences and corruption, alongside claims concerning the existence of an organised network involving public figures.

The material under review includes thousands of digital files, among them images, video recordings and audio content attributed to a woman referred to as ‘Sandy’.

Police sources indicate that more than 3,000 files are being examined, alongside claims of financial transactions allegedly linked to attempts to suppress information.

Investigators are also assessing the credibility and authenticity of material that has circulated publicly.

Authorities said international cooperation forms a central component of the investigation, with the FBI’s involvement following direct contact with the United States government.

Europol continues parallel forensic analysis of digital evidence, with ongoing communication between the agency and Cypriot investigators.

Police stated that their objective remains to complete the investigation “as soon as possible”, while ensuring a full examination of all available evidence.

No timeframe has been set for its conclusion, with officials indicating that the volume and complexity of material will determine the pace of progress.