Police seized nearly three kilos of cannabis during checks on a package that arrived in Cyprus, the force said on Wednesday.
Police drug unit Ykan said the parcel, found at an airport, contained 2.9kg of cannabis.
It was detected during routine inspections carried out in cooperation with customs officials as part of efforts to curb drug imports.
The drugs were confiscated, and investigations are ongoing, with examinations continuing as part of the case.
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