Christian Pulisic exited at halftime of the United States’ 4-1 victory over Paraguay on Friday in Inglewood, Calif., due to a minor left calf injury, but the star winger offered assurances afterward that he would be OK.

With the U.S. ahead 3-0, Pulisic was a surprise scratch to open the second half, replaced by Sebastian Berhalter.

Following the match, Pulisic said, “I just got a bit of a kick in the first half, so I’m really hoping that it’s nothing. Taking a little bit of precaution today, but I’m hoping I’ll be fine the next few days.

“I’ve had similar things before, staying positive. I don’t think it’s anything.”

Pulisic — who was involved in an own goal that gave the U.S. an early 1-0 lead and then assisted on the team’s second goal as well — was a tremendous spark in the first half, befitting his status as one of the team’s most proven performers.

The 27-year-old has been a part of the USMNT for a decade. He scored a World Cup goal in 2022 and ranks fifth in program history with 31 goals and fourth with 21 assists.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino said it was an easy choice to sit Pulisic for the second half.

“He started to feel tight and we didn’t want to take any risks,” Pochettino said.

The United States continues play in Group D against Australia in Seattle on June 19. The hosts conclude group action against Turkey on June 25 back in Inglewood